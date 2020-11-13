https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-wont-accept-blame-for-house-losses-will-take-credit-for-winning-a-majority

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to accept any responsibility for House Democrats losing congressional seats in the November election as a result of lackluster down-ballot performance in key races. In fact, when asked by a reporter whether she would accept responsibility for the losses, she took the exact opposite stance.

“I take credit for winning a majority and holding the House,” said Pelosi, who also stopped herself mid-word from saying she took “responsibility” instead of “credit,” presumably for the down-ballot races that Congressional Democrats did manage to win.

Earlier in the press conference, Pelosi also seemed to suggest that she never predicted House Democrats would gain seats rather than lose them, remarking: “I’m very proud. I knew it was hard, in terms of what we did for — I never said that we were going to pick — all these pollsters did and that’s another question about the polling and the rest and the overestimation of what could be there.”

However, Pelosi did predict Democrats would pick up seats in the House, having said as recently as last week, on Election Day, that “House Democrats are poised to further strengthen our majority.” She also referred to it at the time as the “biggest, most diverse, most dynamic women-led House majority in history.”

After House Democrats realized they wouldn’t, in fact, increase the size of their majority, but would actually lose seats in swing-districts they won in 2018, members of the caucus promptly started pointing fingers at each other.

While swing-district Democrats have taken to blaming the far-left members of the Democratic caucus for causing concerns among their own constituents, the infamous congressional “squad” has been calling for Democrats to embrace their radical base.

Various progressive groups, including New Deal Strategies, Justice Democrats, Sunrise Movement, and Data for Progress, have also pushed back against attempts to blame the Left for losses in House races, and have called for Democrats to “invest in the base” and “support Black Lives Matter.” As an aside, the progressive groups also called out Speaker Pelosi for her ice-cream freezer stunt back in April.

“The economy was voters’ top concern in this election. When Democratic leaders make unforced errors like showing off two sub-zero freezers full of ice cream on national television or cozy up with Wall Street executives and corporate lobbyists while Trump tells voters we are the party of the swamp, it is not surprising that we lose,” reads the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Politico.

Despite the turmoil in the Democratic caucus, Pelosi has decided to seek another term as Speaker of the House, and so far, it seems no one will challenge her for the role.

