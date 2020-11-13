https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/11/majority-white-people-think-social-justice-daniel-greenfield/

The Black Lives Matter has pushed through to the other side. After everyone was told to bow to the slogan, people are turning on it.

A majority of Black Americans (58%) believe that activism for social change is uniting the country, while 42% believe it’s dividing it.

YouGov leads with this because it thinks it’s good news. It’s pretty bad news that the split is this close among black people.

And the news gets worse from here.

White Gen Z’ers are almost evenly split, with 48% saying activism for social change is uniting the country vs. 52% who disagree. Among older white groups, opinion moves move towards the ‘divisive’ option: 59% of white millennials think activism is dividing the country, rising to 66% among white Gen X’ers and 73% of white baby boomers.

This is about as bad as social justice news gets. Even among white zoomers, a narrow majority view social justice activism as an evil, and 60% of millennials, almost 60% think so. And 2 out of 3 Gen Xers and 3 out of 4 white baby boomers think so.

This is a disaster for the Left.

