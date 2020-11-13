https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-told-biden-but-not-trump-busted/

Posted by Kane on November 13, 2020

Insane Pfizer vaccine timeline…

Reporter Vince Coglianese — “I’m told by a knowledgeable source that President Trump was NOT informed of the Pfizer vaccine breakthrough on Sunday. Like HHS Secretary Azar, he found out Monday, via news reports.”

Biden was told on Sunday.

