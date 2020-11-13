http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Bf0gycTNlZo/podcast-the-three-whisky-happy-hour-milk-the-trump-dividend.php

This week Steve and “Lucretia” survey the dismal scene of uphill recount prospects (and why game theory says Trump should fight on even past January 20), the impending COVID tyranny (“Lockdown II: This Time It’s Personal!”), and the latest social science nonsense, and decide the only sensible thing to do is pour another whisky and contemplate whether the long-term “Trump dividend” will offer a better return than the 30-year Treasury, or the “soft power dividend” that looks to be coming back under a prospective Biden Administration.

Among other highlights is Steve’s prediction of how and why Trump will haunt the waking dreams of liberals for at least the next 50 years, and Lucretia’s skepticism that Republicans have learned the right lessons from the Trump Show. And yes, the prospective change of scene means the Power Line Show may need to adopt a new tag line. Listen to the end to hear why, and what we’ll change to.

You know what do to next. Do I really need to remind you at this point? If so, here.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/11/Ep-224-111320-8.04-PM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

