https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/pope-francis-urges-catholics-pray-ethical-robots/

(ZEROHEDGE) – In November’s monthly prayer intention, Pope Francis called on all the good Catholics of the world to “pray that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind.”

The pope’s monthly prayer intentions, published on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ website, was also featured in a short video clip on YouTube via Vatican News.

In his message, the pope said artificial intelligence was “at the heart of the epochal change we are experiencing,” and that robotics could empower the world if harnessed for good. He said, “if technological progress increases inequalities, it is not true progress. Future advances should be orientated towards respecting the dignity of the person.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

