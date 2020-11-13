https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/power-hungry-fauci-tells-americans-now-time-told-video/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an unelected bureaucrat who based his Covid predictions on the garbage IHME models that were off by millions and then later told reporters, “you can’t really rely on models.”

Fauci is the immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci is a phony and previously got blasted for taking off his mask at the ballpark after his terrible first pitch.

Fauci’s pitch in July at the Nationals ballpark in Washington, D.C., was actually worse than (Howard Stern’s sidekick) Baba Booey’s pitch in 2009.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Based on Reports By Auditors, IT Specialists, Data Analysts, and Statisticians – The Number of Illegitimate Votes Identified In Four Swing States Are Enough to Overturn Election

Dr. Fauci was photographed sitting in the stands with his mask around his chin.

You can read The Gateway Pundit’s list of Fauci’s errors, contradictory statements and lies here.

Now Fauci is now telling Americans to just shut up and do what they’re told.

“I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit. I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.” Fauci said on Thursday at the Washington National Cathedral.

WATCH:

Dr. Fauci: America has an “independent spirit” but now is the time “to do what you’re told” pic.twitter.com/t7uY4nHyGk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

