https://babylonbee.com/news/progress-biden-administration-will-apply-black-lives-matter-decals-to-all-attack-drones/

Progress: Biden Administration To Apply ‘Black Lives Matter’ Decals To All Attack Drones

2.7kShares 2.1k Share

U.S.—Now this is progress: in a move to bring attention to issues of social justice in the United States, the Biden administration has announced that all attack drones used to bomb countries in the Middle East will have “Black Lives Matter” decals applied to them.

Inspiring!

“Now, every time a bomb is dropped, it will be the sound of social justice and progress moving throughout our great land and around the world,” said Joe Biden. “We want to show the BLM movement how much they’ve accomplished by electing Kamala Harris and also me.”

“This is progress to be proud of, folks.”

The administration will also be rolling out drones with rainbow designs, drones with “Climate Change Is Real” stickers, and the United States military’s first-ever transgender attack drone (it was originally an attack helicopter but identified as a drone.)