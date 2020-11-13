https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/reopened-san-francisco-tattoo-shops-booked-2021/

(SF GATE) – A century-old doctor’s office in the Castro might seem like an unusual setting for a present-day San Francisco tattoo shop. But for the artists at Castro Tattoo, the space provides the perfect, socially distanced layout as they return to work for the first time in over six months.

On a recent visit, the 20-year-old shop’s typically bustling atmosphere is unusually quiet. I’m greeted at the front door by artist Jess Koala, who cheerily welcomes me inside with a wave of her Latex-gloved hand. As we make our way up the steps at the entryway on 17th Street, I notice the space behind the front desk where a receptionist would normally greet us is empty, as are the plush brown love seats that make up the small waiting area. On the counter sits a jumbo bottle of hand sanitizer and a package of disinfectant wipes.

“First things first, let’s check your temperature,” says Koala, holding up a touchless thermometer.

