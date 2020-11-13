http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NR1qTySIXqU/

Moving to Georgia in order to vote in the state’s forthcoming runoff elections is illegal, said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) on Thursday, offering his remarks on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Joel Pollak.

Loudermilk said voter registration in Georgia requires permanent residency in the Peach State.

“The lawyers out there are saying if you move here with the intention of becoming a permanent resident — in other words, permanency is the aspect here, [if you] move into Georgia for a job .. then you can register to vote,” Loudermilk said.

“The problem with the folks who are going to move in here just to vote is that they’re committing a felony, because that is illegal in the state of Georgia, to move here and qualify to vote without that permanency aspect,” Loudermilk added. “If they come in here … and they leave, they committed a felony and they will be prosecuted.”

Democrats and their news media allies have urged out-of-state Democrats to register to vote in Georgia in order to defeat Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in their runoff elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Anyone “advocating” or “paying” for people to move to Georgia for the exclusive purpose of voting in the upcoming runoff elections is “aiding and abetting a felony in Georgia,” added Loudermilk.

Loudermilk warned, “The purpose of registering to vote in Georgia is [based] on the understanding that you’re going to become a permanent resident or citizen of the state of Georgia. Citizenship is a qualification, and part of the qualifications of citizenship is permanency. So if you come to this state and you vote, and then you turn around and leave the state again, then you have not established permanency here and you just committed voter fraud.”

