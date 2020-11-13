https://hannity.com/media-room/reports-facebook-strips-trump-of-presidential-title-labels-him-political-candidate/

ADD IT TO THE LIST: Hillary Clinton Blasts Facebook’s ‘Appalling’ Policies that Permit ‘False Information’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.30.19

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed social media platform Facebook Wednesday morning; blasting the company’s decision to “allow false information” in political advertisements.

“Facebook’s decision to allow false information in political advertisements is appalling. Voters are being confronted by millions of pieces of misinformation. A world where up is down and down is up is a world where democracy can’t thrive,” posted Clinton.

Facebook’s decision to allow false information in political advertisements is appalling. Voters are being confronted by millions of pieces of misinformation. A world where up is down and down is up is a world where democracy can’t thrive. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019

Clinton made similar comments earlier this month when she bizarrely claimed 10-year-old children were hacking into the US election system.

“You know, we don’t really know to what extent the election was interfered in because nobody will look for it. We do know that in Florida a lot more happened than has been admitted publicly,” Clinton said.

“We know we’re really vulnerable,” she added. “Every, you know, every Hackathon that happens, you know, 10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems and the networks that connect them.”