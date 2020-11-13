https://hannity.com/media-room/reports-facebook-strips-trump-of-presidential-title-labels-him-political-candidate/
ADD IT TO THE LIST: Hillary Clinton Blasts Facebook’s ‘Appalling’ Policies that Permit ‘False Information’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.30.19
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed social media platform Facebook Wednesday morning; blasting the company’s decision to “allow false information” in political advertisements.
“Facebook’s decision to allow false information in political advertisements is appalling. Voters are being confronted by millions of pieces of misinformation. A world where up is down and down is up is a world where democracy can’t thrive,” posted Clinton.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019
Clinton made similar comments earlier this month when she bizarrely claimed 10-year-old children were hacking into the US election system.
“You know, we don’t really know to what extent the election was interfered in because nobody will look for it. We do know that in Florida a lot more happened than has been admitted publicly,” Clinton said.
“We know we’re really vulnerable,” she added. “Every, you know, every Hackathon that happens, you know, 10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems and the networks that connect them.”
Hillary Clinton On A Conspiracy Roll, Claims ‘10-Year-Olds Are Hacking Our Voting Systems’ https://t.co/pG7eOtj9Z4 pic.twitter.com/JVtfOzpWuf
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 19, 2019
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook Introducing ‘TRUSTWORTHINESS RATING’ for All Users
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.21.18
Social media giant Facebook is quietly introduced new technology that assigns its users a “trustworthiness score” between zero and one; ranking people who appear to be malicious actors as a method of cracking down on “fake news.”
According to the Washington Post, Facebook has been working on the software for more than a year in a prolonged campaign to remove individuals seeking to “game tech systems” for negative purposes.
“The previously unreported ratings system, which Facebook has developed over the last year, shows that the fight against the gaming of tech systems has evolved to include measuring the credibility of users to help identify malicious actors,” writes the Post.
The developers behind the project aren’t disclosing what factors will influence a user’s rating; adding the score will not be an “absolute indicator” and may fluctuate over time.
“The score is one measurement among thousands of new behavioral clues that Facebook now takes into account as it seeks to understand risk. Facebook is also monitoring which users have a propensity to flag content published by others as problematic, and which publishers are considered trustworthy by user,” adds the article.
