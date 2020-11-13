https://reformationcharlotte.org/2020/11/12/trump-attorney-says-dominion-worker-claims-100-thousand-biden-ballots-brought-in-back-door/
In the midst of an ongoing fight for the oval office and claims of massive amounts of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, one worker for the Dominion company — who provides the voting machines for precincts — has apparently signed a sworn affidavit alleging that 100 thousand ballots were brought in the back door for Biden in MI to catch him up to Trump.
