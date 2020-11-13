https://100percentfedup.com/video-rudy-giuliani-has-uncovered-enough-unlawful-ballots-in-pennsylvania-and-michigan-to-turn-election-to-trump/

Lou Dobbs interviewed Rudy Giuliani about the election fraud the Trump campaign lawyers uncovered from the 2020 election, and it’s worse than anyone thought. It turns out that, according to Giuliani, the vote-counting by Dominion is connected to foreign influence from Venezuela, Cuba and China.

Giuliani also explained that enough unlawful ballots have been uncovered in Pennsylvania and Michigan to flip the election.

Americans forget that Rudy Giuliani has a history of investigating and exposing corruption. He’s excellent at what he does, and so are the other lawyers like Lin Wood and Sidney Powell. The team of lawyers is superb and should prove the case that voter fraud took place in the 2020 election.

The target for the Trump team of lawyers is Dominion voting systems. The vote-counting system has a very questionable history, according to Giuliani:

Election Fraud: @RudyGiuliani says he has uncovered enough unlawful ballots in Pennsylvania and Michigan to turn the election in favor of @realDonaldTrump. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/VMzMNvzffs — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 12, 2020

Another excellent lawyer working for President Trump is Harmeet Dhillon:

Battle For The White House: @pnjaban says hundreds of lawyers will set the “gold standard” for election integrity while helping @realDonaldTrump prevail in Georgia’s recount. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/yuhNd1dCo9 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 11, 2020

Jenna Ellis is also a fantastic lawyer working on exposing voter fraud:

Legal Victory: @JennaEllisEsq hails today’s court ruling in PA and says @realDonaldTrump is fighting to ensure every legal vote is counted and to prevent states from certifying fraudulent results. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/XkXNp8icTb — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 12, 2020

Maria Bartiromo also tweeted out about the compromised voting system:

