Earlier this week Rush Limbaugh encouraged President Trump to appoint an “elections czar” or “vote count czar” to deliver daily updates on the ongoing fraud investigations in several battleground states.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week on the election night data that revealed MILLIONS of votes were erased from President Trump’s numbers in real-time during the counting process.

This cannot be explained away so the liberal fake news media has simply ignored it.

As The Gateway Pundit continues to release more and more evidence from a volunteer army of experts that this election was stolen from President Trump it would be encouraging if the Trump campaign communicated daily on the fraud discovered in the past two weeks.

Rush was right.

Via Rush Limbaugh webpage:

RUSH LIMBAUGH: Folks, here’s where we are with this. It is vital that our constitutional framework be protected. This recount, this canvassing, this investigation must occur. It must take place. The Founding Fathers of our country knew that there would always be intense political battles. They knew that there would be bad actors. They knew there would be people trying to undermine what they had founded, what they had created. They knew it. They were not naive. They knew from the moment they founded the United States that it would be a threat to an entire group of people or many groups of people around the world. They created defense mechanisms and insurance policies as best they could, starting with creating three branches of government to ensure a government of law, not of men. You have heard the phrase, “a government of law, not of men.” There are checks and balances throughout our system. It is very important that there are clear, specific facts presented in a very scholarly and concise way as this investigation going forward that institutions, American institutions are revered, respected, and protected. What I mean here is it’s great that we have anecdotal evidence, it’s great that you can get a phone call from somebody, somebody who says they saw X-number of ballots being tampered with or they saw this or they saw that. That’s all well and good, but that’s not gonna change anything. They all need to be investigated, and they all needed to be tracked down, do not misunderstand. But there needs to be very clear, specific facts presented in a scholarly and concise way. I have been urging people all weekend to name an Investigation Czar, a Vote-Count Czar, whatever you want to call it. This is a single person that the Trump administration sends out every day to update the people of this country on the latest of the investigation into every state, into every allegation of voter fraud in every state. You’ve got your staff trackin’ all this stuff down. You have your czar or your figurehead who leads the investigation, who takes in all the information.

