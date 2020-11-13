https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/SarahPalin-obama-book/2020/11/13/id/997020

Sarah Palin told Newsmax TV that the jabs that former President Barack Obama took at her in his new book are just proof that he still has a grudge against the former vice presidential candidate.

“Who the heck does he think he is? Moses? God? He sure tries to make this sound scary and spooky. And he’s so, still, so 2008. It’s funny because with the price of rent today, it’s kind of pleasurable to know that I’ve been living rent-free in his head for 12 years,” Palin told Friday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand that began in our campaign that he now, I guess blames me for … that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller and smarter government, things that he just hasn’t been able to grasp, and all these years later, it’s just like … get over it,” Palin said.

“To consider now that there is more diversity within the right-wing of politics than there has ever been, that has been propelled during the ’08 campaign as well,” Palin said.

