(FOX BUSINESS) – Homelessness is exploding in Seattle. Tents engulf city parks, kids find needles on playgrounds and many homeless people get violent. The only effective tool the city had to tackle the problem was just gutted by an ideologically-driven City Council.

The Navigation Team (commonly known as the “Nav Team”) was a specialized unit of Seattle police and social workers connecting the homeless with resources, like shelter or health care, while removing encampments.

The latter point earned the ire of the irredeemably progressive City Council, which considers encampment removals to be “inhumane” or against public health interests. Under the defund police movement, the Council gutted the entire team in August.

