We caught them!

We caught their fraud!

And in this post tonight — OUR FIRST OF MANY — We will reveal how they stole the battleground states!

The fix is in. The current results of the Presidential election in Pennsylvania reported to the public are fraudulent because they are statistically impossible.

On election night President Trump totally run away with the election in Pennsylvania.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes! It was an insurmountable lead.

The President was still ahead in Pennsylvania with 56% of the vote to Biden’s 43% the next morning.

The President was winning Pennsylvania and held a 675,000 vote lead in the election over Joe Biden.

What happened next was corrupt and criminal as the Democrats went about to steal Pennsylvania for Biden.

They took a Trump landslide and they criminally flipped it to Joe Biden.

According to Pennsylvania’s election returns website, on election day President Trump won nearly two thirds of all votes cast in the state.

The President won 2.7 million votes compared Biden’s 1.4 million votes. The President’s votes were nearly twice as many as Joe Biden’s!

But what happened next was shocking. Pennsylvania began counting ballots by mail. There was no reporting on how many votes were outstanding at the end of election night. There was no reporting ever that we are aware of where the state announced how many votes were left to count after the election.

They just kept counting.

The state also allowed votes to come in for three more days after the election. Of course these were all mail in ballots. We do not know how many mail in votes came in during these three days. The Republicans were not allowed to observe the counting of these votes even though a court order was in place demanding the state to do so. These actions go against the state’s constitution which state the voting process is to be determined by the legislature. The change in ruling was implemented by the executive and judicial branches. This is a important issue with the Trump campaign in their complaints against the state as they try to undo the injustices in Pennsylvania.

Today the state is reporting more than 2.5 million mail in ballots. This number was never seen before in this state. As the mail-in ballots were counted, the state began cutting into the President’s 675,000 vote lead and eventually they gave the election to Biden. Biden won 2 million of the 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

How could the President receive only one fifth of the mail in ballots after crushing Biden in the election on Election Day? The answer is this was impossible. And here’s why.

When we looked at this data with the help of a top level data expert who remains anonymous, we identified a pattern that is statistically impossible. The President won two thirds of the election day vote. But with the exception of a basically Philadelphia, the President won around 80% of the vote in each county in the state. (See the blue line in the chart below showing the percent of election day votes won by President Trump.) Philadelphia is so large it offsets these numbers and brings the President’s results down to around 65% of the state’s votes on election day.

What happened with the mail in votes is what is statistically impossible (See the orange line below). In almost every county throughout the state, the President was awarded a percent of votes 40% less than the percent the President won on election day (see the grey line below). If Trump won a county by 80% of the vote on election day, he won 40% of the mail in vote for a county. If the President won 60% of the vote on election day he won 20% of the mail in vote in another county. This pattern occurred in almost every county with the only noticeable exception of Philadelphia, where the President only earned 30% of the vote on Election Day.

These numbers are so consistent that they are almost certainly fraudulent. This is statistically impossible. This NEVER happens in data sets.

Again, the fact that the mail-in votes and election day votes mirrored each other as revealed in the diagram above is impossible.

They got caught.

It is clear that corrupt Democrats in Pennsylvania did all they could to steal the 2020 Presidential election for Joe Biden. There was no excitement for the Biden campaign and there still isn’t. Republicans are convinced he cheated.

Tonight we caught them.

Bringing justice to Pennsylvania is a key step in addressing election fraud and addressing the massive Democrat fraud in the 2020 election process.

