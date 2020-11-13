https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/13/sounds-like-covid19-doesnt-stand-a-chance-against-joe-bidens-secret-plan-video/

When Joe Biden was running for president, we heard a lot about his brilliant plan for navigating America through and out of the COVID19 pandemic, but the details were sketchy.

Now that Joe Biden is the presumptive president-elect, we can finally find out what’s in his plan.

OK, Symone D. Sanders. Let’s hear it:

Not true! Because in addition to doing the exact same thing we’re already doing, a national lockdown is back on the table:

Or is it?

So, what have we learned here? Not much.

Well, a 4- to 6-week national lockdown would be special, at least.

