https://www.theblaze.com/news/steven-crowder-now-has-the-largest-independent-news-channel-on-youtube

“Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder announced Thursday that his YouTube channel became the largest independent news and commentary show on the platform, surpassing far-left rivals “The Young Turks” to take the top spot with more than 5.03 million subscribers.

What are the details?

“Today, [Louder with Crowder] passes [the Young Turks] as the biggest independant online news/commentary channel on youtube,” the BlazeTV host tweeted. “And we did it all without millions in foreign funding.”

He vowed, “I will retire my Cenk impression and costume, in the middle of the studio. Forever,” referring to “The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur, whom the conservative comedian has impersonated several times in skits.

During his show on Thursday, Crowder expressed his gratitude to his subscribers for helping his show reach such a milestone. “We don’t really like to talk about numbers, because those things ebb and flow,” he said. “Really, what means the most to us, is you.”

Crowder explained, “At one point, I was the misfit … I was the misfit where really, I had no idea that it would ever work doing anything conservative on YouTube.”

He ended the show by keeping his word, ceremoniously retiring his costume of Uygur as taps played in the background.

You may watch Crowder’s Thursday show in its entirety below:







HARD FACTS: How Voter Fraud Occurred in Michigan… | Good Morning #MugClub



www.youtube.com



Anything else?

The Daily Wire noted that “amid a time of increased demand for news and commentary outside of the traditional legacy media outlets, Crowder has risen with his massively popular ‘Change My Mind’ series, and his comedic digital shorts and daily commentary.”

The conservative comedian previously made news with his election night coverage, pulling in an astounding 8.2 million views in less than 24 hours — enough to compete with major traditional mainstream outlets.

As TheBlaze previously reported:

Crowder’s impressive viewership competed with that of Fox News, the ratings behemoth, which garnered 14 million viewers from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday night. CNN averaged only 9 million viewers in the same time frame, closer to Crowder’s viewership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

