(SUMMIT NEWS) – Target has re-opened its looted Minneapolis store that was completely ransacked during the George Floyd riots over 5 months ago with the goal of catering more to black shoppers and being less “racist.”

Yes, really.

According to a Bloomberg report, there is now a new “mural” at the entrance of the store and it has been completely remodeled by a contracting company owned by a Somali-American woman in order to make it more welcoming for black people.

