http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D6AIZqQ0xsY/

The Twitter account for Target stores says the $80 billion corporation will stop selling a book about trangenderism’s harmful impact on young girls, following a complaint from a single Twitter account.

“Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment,” the Target tweet said after an activist complained that Target is selling the book, authored by Abigail Shrier.

“Target.com just made my book disappear,” Shrier responded. “Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read?”

The book, titled

The person who asked Target to remove the book hides the content of his account.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 ATTENTION!!! Woke activists demanded @target stop selling Irreversible Damage by @AbigailShrier because it doesn’t agree with woke gender ideology. Target gave in and removed the book. The activists explicitly said the goal was censorship. We need to push back NOW. pic.twitter.com/0D6oWg9EME — Wokal DistΔnce (@wokal_distance) November 13, 2020

In August 2015, Target stores began pushing “gender neutral” product lines in the kids’ sections. In April 2016, the company insisted that women share bathrooms with men who say they are women — prompting a huge consumer correction that temporarily chopped up to one-third of the company’s stock value.

In May 2016, Breitbart reported the company’s costly policy:

Target’s design professionals likely embraced the “gender neutral” pitch because they want to be “hipper-than-thou,” said Glenn Stanton, the director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family and a research fellow at the Institute of Marriage and Family in Ottawa, Ontario. By using their employer to help the status of transgenders, they please their peers but at the cost of “seeking to solve a problem that doesn’t exit and ironically creating for themselves an infinitely larger problem with the client base — moms with young children,” he said.

SCOTUS rewrites 1964 law barring sex discrimination, to say it also bars firing men who say they are ‘transgender’ women

IOW, judges grab the power from Congress to write pro-TG rules for sports, child education, speech, privacy, civic groups, & much elsehttps://t.co/gvfgVprYy8 — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) June 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

