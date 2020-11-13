https://hannity.com/media-room/thanksgiving-canceled-de-blasio-tells-new-yorkers-stay-home-do-not-travel-no-big-gatherings/
THANKSGIVING CANCELED? De Blasio Tells NYers to Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ This Holiday Season
posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging all New Yorkers to “avoid big meals together” this holiday season; saying the annual get-togethers could quickly become super-spreader events for CoVID-19.
Mayor Bill De Blasio Says People Should Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ As New York City Cases Spike https://t.co/q8Qr0cvpbE
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020
“The holidays we associate with travel and the holidays we associate with big indoor gatherings, big meals together – that, unfortunately, this year can’t be the case,” said the Mayor.
“We see the presence of the coronavirus in this city and it’s trying to reassert itself,” the mayor said in the briefing. “We need to do everything in our power to stop the coronavirus from reasserting in New York City. We have to stop a second wave from happening here, it is getting dangerously close.”
Read the full report at the Daily Caller.
DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: Anti-Trump Billionaire Publishes Thanksgiving ‘Impeachment Guide’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.20.18
Left-leaning Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer published his official Thanksgiving ‘Impeachment Guide’ this week; instructing progressives on how to convince their relatives that President Trump should be removed from office.
The literature was promoted on Steyer’s ‘Need to Impeach’ webpage; saying “Here’s our collection of articles, videos, tweets, and other facts to keep on hand so you’re ready to educate about impeachment on Thanksgiving.”
Every American needs #The5Rights to be truly free to reach their potential — these are fundamental rights that cannot be taken away. Our country faces urgent challenges that the new Congress must be prepared to address. Join me in the conversation at https://t.co/jXtstPHDwJ. pic.twitter.com/Kl2SgV3vF8
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) November 20, 2018
Steyer has been calling for President Trump’s impeachment for months but his mission regained new momentum in recent days following the 2018 midterm elections, when the Democratic Party took control of the House of Representatives.
See Steyer’s “Impeachment Guide” here.