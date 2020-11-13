https://hannity.com/media-room/thanksgiving-canceled-de-blasio-tells-new-yorkers-stay-home-do-not-travel-no-big-gatherings/

THANKSGIVING CANCELED? De Blasio Tells NYers to Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ This Holiday Season

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging all New Yorkers to “avoid big meals together” this holiday season; saying the annual get-togethers could quickly become super-spreader events for CoVID-19.

Mayor Bill De Blasio Says People Should Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ As New York City Cases Spike https://t.co/q8Qr0cvpbE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

“The holidays we associate with travel and the holidays we associate with big indoor gatherings, big meals together – that, unfortunately, this year can’t be the case,” said the Mayor.

“We see the presence of the coronavirus in this city and it’s trying to reassert itself,” the mayor said in the briefing. “We need to do everything in our power to stop the coronavirus from reasserting in New York City. We have to stop a second wave from happening here, it is getting dangerously close.”

