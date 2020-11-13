https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/13/thanksgiving-is-canceled-schools-are-closed-but-nancy-pelosis-big-indoor-dinner-for-new-house-members-is-totally-safe/

Thanksgiving is canceled and schools are closed but this is totally safe?

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

Why in the world should we take a damn thing these people say seriously at this point?

But Pelosi, other elected Democrats, and the mainstream news media are lecturing us that we can’t have Thanksgiving with even our immediate families and we have to spend it sad, alone, and mentally crippled. https://t.co/ls2UWjepb1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2020

Hypocrisy everywhere!

No Thanksgiving for you though https://t.co/DKpxo1j9X5 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) November 13, 2020

What a joke:

But don’t you DARE have Thanksgiving with your family! https://t.co/ugphQTQPkB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 13, 2020

This will have consequences:

How can you expect the public to actually do the right thing — stay apart, stay outside, not go to weddings and dinner parties and game nights — and then have this expensive nonsense for yourselves????? I was resigned for a while but now I’m back to angry!!!! https://t.co/mH8Expo8fe — Rose Eveleth ▷▷ (@roseveleth) November 13, 2020

They have their own rules:

cuomo and de blasio both basically said dont go see family for the holidays because it’s too risky. it’s amazing to see the kind of sacrifices normal people are expected to make while leaders create a different set of standards for themselves. https://t.co/g98nOCTWk4 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 13, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

