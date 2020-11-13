https://hannity.com/media-room/that-was-fast-minneapolis-council-approves-500k-for-outside-police-after-defunding-department/

“My concern is the large number of white nationalist(s) in our city and other threatening communications I’ve been receiving,” wrote Jenkins in an email.

“Councilmember Andrea Jenkins said she has been asking for security since she was sworn in. She said current threats have come in the form of emails, letters, and posts to social media,” adds the website .

“The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd,” reports Fox Minneapolis . “A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost taxpayers $63,000 over the past three weeks.”

At least three members of the Minneapolis City Council who want to “defund the police” are spending more than $4500 per day on “private security” in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

CITIES SPIRAL: Crime Surges in LA, NYC, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, MORE

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.20

Cities are facing a growing crime crisis in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd; with certain violent felonies spiking in Los Angeles, New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis and more.

“Cities including Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, as well as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, have seen an uptick in burglaries, shootings and even, in some cases, murders,” reports Fox News. “Floyd, a black man, died after he was pinned to the pavement on May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even as Floyd said he could not breathe.”

Homicides in Los Angeles, California jumped 250% last week compared to the same period last year; raising new questions over local leaders’ calls to slash $150 million from the police department’s operating budget.

“The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week. The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help,” posted the LAPD on social media.

The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week. The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help pic.twitter.com/UXwZD7pPze — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 9, 2020

The LAPD is investigating a California attorney who urged people to “kill police officers” on social media then offered to “represent” them free of charge if caught.

“A California criminal defense attorney is being investigated by the LAPD for allegedly advocating that black people kill police officers and offering free representation to anyone willing to do so,” reports the Washington Examiner.

BREAKING: A California criminal defense attorney is being investigated by the LAPD for allegedly advocating that black people kill police officers and offering free representation to anyone willing to do so — https://t.co/NZmHnNzLqb — from @Haley_Victory at @dcexaminer — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 9, 2020

“It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve defended ‘terrorists.’ … sign me up pro bono for somebody’s granddad putting a couple hollow points right between the eyes of these PTSD-addled rednecks. I’d take one or two pro bono,” said a screenshot according to Fox Los Angeles.

Read the full report at Fox News.