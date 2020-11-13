https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/11/13/the-morning-briefing-what-to-do-about-medias-horrible-2020-election-malpractice-n1140811

The Mainstream Media Betrayal of Journalistic Responsibility Is Complete

Happy End of Another Week, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m ready for a three day happy hour.

Here we are, facing a Friday the 13th in 2020. I’ve never been superstitious before, but now I wouldn’t be surprised to see cackling wraiths descending from the sky on flying albino rattle snakes by the end of the day.

FLYING ALBINO RATTLE SNAKES, PEOPLE.

Anyway, it’s Friday, and I often like to TGIF by beating up on the thoroughly execrable mainstream media. What the Democratic advocacy corps that masquerades as our journalist class has been up to since the election has plumbed new depths of unforgivable. That’s saying a lot when discussing people who spend every day exploring ways to be almost criminally irresponsible.

Am I adequately conveying my dislike for these cretins?

After lying daily for months to get the drooling husk that once was Joe Biden elected president, they’ve spent the days since the election slandering any American who has expressed an interest in making sure that any irregularities in ballot counting are exposed.

Yesterday I happened upon something written in The New York Times that was so ridiculous I at first feared that the author was concussed. The article was an exploration of Republicans’ “distrust of news” and the gist of it was that all of us right-wing nutjobs are getting all of our news from crackpot disinformation sites that don’t undergo any rigorous fact checking. We don’t trust the news because the various bulls**t whisperers on the Right are telling people that they shouldn’t, according to the blameless lambs at the Times.

As one of those bulls**t-whispering crackpots, I naturally took umbrage with that.

From my post:

The combined Townhall Media Mothership universe (PJ Media, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy) is by far one of the largest “right-wing media outlets” in America. We are absolutely crawling with fact-checkers, both internally and externally. We are a for-profit company that very much enjoys those profits. If there is even a hint of anything awry, we can get fact-checked and throttled by more than one of our revenue drivers. Because of that, we rigorously check everything prior to publication. The notion that we are skipping about the media landscape saying whatever the hell we want to is patently absurd. It’s even more absurd coming from the Times, which spreads misinformation and opinion as fact with impunity. I’m not even a journalist, I’m a comedian who also happens to be a bomb-throwing (RHETORIC ALERT!) conservative opinion writer. Even so, I’m subject to more rules than any Times writer will ever face.

I’m not only subject to more rules, I’m also just a better person than 99.9999999% of the filth who parade as journalists in the mainstream media. Yeah, I like to push buttons and stir up emotions, but I also like to keep things on the truth side of the aisle. I’m honest about my bias.

As for journalism, the open cheering of Biden’s election throughout the MSM is proof positive that it is dead forever in all of the dinosaur media.

Old media is dying, that is true. New media is ascendant and has gained a prominence that prompts non-truth screeds like the Times article. They’re lashing out because they see the writing on the wall.

Sadly, the MSM numbers are still huge, especially in network news. The shift in the media landscape is a slow one, but it is picking up.

We need to begin exploring bigger, louder, and harsher ways of exposing the vile pathological liars in the MSM. There can be no letting up. Should Grandpa Gropes make it to the White House, they no doubt will be emboldened and double-down on their truth-free ways.

I’ll be over here in Crackpot Land, whispering to the ever-vigilant rightwing masses as we keep pushing back against the anti-American MSM falsehood machine.

Any Way This Turns Out, the Lefty Kids Are Gonna Have a Rough 2021

Nah, we’re gonna wait until he can’t get anything through Congress and then gets his executive orders smacked down by Trump judges to explain that to you. https://t.co/luCaLJDwkI — SFK (@stephenkruiser) November 13, 2020

FAIR QUESTION

400 years ago, 102 pilgrims risked a 3,000 mile trip in an 80 foot ship in search of religious freedom. 1/2 died. Today, our Gov’t is prohibiting from us from gathering to celebrate them because of a virus with a 99.95% survival rate. WTF happened to us? — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) November 12, 2020

PJM Linktank

Me: Republicans Need to Win Both GA Runoffs for Senate Majority That’s Outside the Margin of Romney

Appeals Court Clears Harvard of Admissions Bias

Secretary of Labor Bernie Sanders? God Help Us

Hallelujah! Court-Packing Is Dead in the Water, and a Democrat Dealt the Killing Blow. AOC Is NOT Happy

#PettyTyrant Update: Lightfoot Makes No Bones About It: She’s Canceling ‘Traditional Thanksgiving’ for Chicago

BREAKING: Huge Legal Victory for President Trump in Pennsylvania

Brady White Files: Big-City Cop Explains Why He Left That Police Department for Good

#NewSoviet Alert: When Democrats Tell You They’re Going to Establish Truth and Reconciliation Commissions, Believe Them

Trump’s Pentagon Shakeup: Rewarding Loyalists or Something More Nefarious?

Cop-Hating Portland City Commissioner Calls Police on Her Lyft Driver

Republican Sen. Lankford Says He Will Intervene if Biden Can’t Access Intel Briefs

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Agreed With Voter Who Called Trump an ‘Illegitimate’ President

So much for “the will of the people,” huh Joe? 10 Climate Change Executive Actions Biden Says He Will Sign on Day One

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #86: Hello President Biden, Goodbye Lower- and Middle-Class Wage Growth

Video: Church Militant’s Exclusive Interview with Raymond Ibrahim on Islam and the West

Andrew Yang Tweet Sparks Call for Biden Supporters to Move to GA to Vote for Him

“Good morning. Sunday morning.” ‘Dessert Storm’: Justice Dems Blame Pelosi’s Ice Cream Stunt in Election Postmortem

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin: Here’s an Update on Team Trump’s Lawsuits and Recounts

Eventbrite Tries to ‘Cancel’ DC Pro-Trump Rally Due to ‘Harmful Misinformation.’ Organizers Ordered to Room 101

Obama Now Worries He May Have Gone Too Soft on America’s Alleged Racist Oppression

I love Gina Carano and will not tolerate this. ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Has Opinions. Some Tweeters Are Trying to Get Her Fired Over Them

VIP

Apple M1 Chip Is a Gauntlet Thrown at Intel: Can They Recover?

VIP Gold

A Tale of Two States

Why This Fight Matters

From the Mothership and Beyond

We should all start panicking now. Nuclear challenges from Russia, Iran and North Korea now fall to Biden

Schlichter: Go On the Offensive In Georgia

Arizona Republican Party Files Lawsuit to Enforce Hand Count By Precinct

#Flopsweat. WATCH: Adam Schiff and Joy Reid Fret Over Republican-Led Investigations

Ex-Clinton Aide Details the ‘Stealthy Road’ to a Trump Victory That’s Being Overlooked

NOTHING TO SEE HERE…MOVE ALONG. Another USPS Whistleblower Says Supervisor Told Employees Not to Deliver Republican Mailings

Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Anti-Trump Tweets Resurface

The commies are coming. Biden Campaign Comms Director Won’t Rule Out a National Lockdown

Michigan State GOP Lawmakers Ask for Full Election Audit

Does Trump Really Plan to ‘Wreck’ Fox News? His Tweetstorm on Thursday May Provide Some Clues

OK, trying this: Use Coffee Grounds to Eliminate Household Odors

FL Governor Wants To Get Tough On Looters

NC’s Mark Robinson Is The Warrior We Need

Here we go: ACB Gets Her First Crack At The Second Amendment On Friday

“The Squad” Grows, But That’s An Opportunity

The Looming Legal Fights Over Our 2A Rights

Bret Baier Finally Addresses Erroneous Call of the House… A Full Week After the Election

Biden Proposed ‘Chief of Staff’ Is Guy Who Confessed They Were Wrong About Everything in Prior Pandemic, Was Wrong Again On This One

Media and Joe Biden Are Flaming Hypocrites: Here’s What They Said Before About Calling Races Early

Is It Crazy To Have Questions About Election Integrity, Or Crazy To Suggest There’s Nothing To See?

How California Can Extend the Red Wave

Jake Tapper Becomes Triggered by ‘CNN Is Not a News Organization’ Claim, Then Receipts Get Dropped

Weird. How I Got Caught Up in a Global Romance Scam

Another Flipped Seat: Democrat Max Rose Concedes In New York’s 11th Congressional District

Another NY Times Take On 2020 Polling Concludes The Problem Is ‘Alarming’ (But Never Really Says Why)

GA SecState: Hand Recount Will Be Accurate — And Won’t Change The Overall Result

Republican Declares Victory In Closest House Race In The Country (But There’s Going To Be A Recount)

#PettyTyrant Update II: Ohio Governor DeWine Reissues Statewide Mask Mandate, Consequences For Non-Compliance

Told ya. Four Trump Insiders Say: “2024 Is Going To Happen”

Maintaining Hope in a Time of Lies

More intolerance from the LGBTQ mob. Target pulls book on ‘the transgender craze’ from its shelves

Dianne Feinstein urges Lindsey Graham to ‘cease to process judicial nominations’ until after Inauguration Day

James Woods: ‘I tweeted ONE WORD, and Twitter attaches a fraud disclaimer’

OH NOEZ! Brian Stelter SO worried about Trump supporters going to Parler his voice actually goes UP an octave (watch)

Stop normalizing this COVID dystopian crap. Watch the ’emotional moment’ when grandparents hug their grandson through a COVID-19 ‘hugging station’

Inside Rome’s Secure Vault for Stolen Art

Smells Like Onion

Looking Back On The Onion’s First 15,000 Years Of Coronavirus Coverage https://t.co/PmmPHlPBxK pic.twitter.com/caXjaJfPba — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 12, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

This show was so weird.

It’s the end of the week as we know it (and I feel fine).

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

