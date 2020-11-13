https://noqreport.com/2020/11/13/the-only-timeline-that-counts/

SIGNIFICANT DATES

Dec 8 Deadline for states to certify the count.

Dec 14 Electoral college votes.

Jan 6 Congress counts votes & confirms winner of election.

Until then, pay no attention to what the media & foreign leaders say about Joe Biden and what he says about himself.

MEDIA CALLING THE ELECTION

I am not an expert in Yiddish, but the only term that really fits the bill in this case is chutzpah! Whether it is total ignorance or whether it is just total disdain of our constitutional process, lamestream media take it upon themselves to tell us who has won the election in each state and ultimately the presidency. From where do they get this authority? Out of thin air! It has no basis and it has no validity. It is strictly a disinformation campaign to mislead you and me into capitulating into believing that Trump has lost and Biden has won. It has zero connection to reality.

I’m really not into euphemisms and polite language at the moment. I could say that it disturbs me a wee little bit. But actually I’m just going to tell you straight out that it pisses me off! The audacity of admittedly ultra-leftist so-called journalists with absolutely no ethics or integrity whatsoever telling us who has won this election with total disregard and disrespect for the constitutional process which is still ongoing!

FOREIGN “LEADERS”

Within the last 36 hours or so I have lost total respect for three prime ministers in three countries whom I have respected both personally and in terms of their country’s current positive relationship with the United States. Specifically they are Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

I have great concern for Israel as America’s only, and I do even now still say ONLY, real ally in the Middle East. I have respected Bibi for 20+ years. I have good friends in Australia and Japan who may not be overly thrilled with what I’m saying. But it has to be said!

The act of congratulating Joe Biden as “President-Elect” is not only ignorant of our constitutional electoral process and outright shameful on your part. In fact, your throwing Donald Trump under the bus after he has been so respectful of each of you and a great friend to your nation constitutes interference in our American election! I admonish you to cease and desist. Retract your statements and apologize to the current incumbent President of the United States and to our country immediately.

Frankly, I am not a diplomat. I will leave that in the capable hands of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. I am just one utterly pissed off American right now. Butt out of our election! In the case of Mr. Netanyahu, I ask you to think how you would feel if Mr. Trump had contacted Mr. Gantz and congratulated him on defeating you in your not-so-long-ago attempt to remain in power in Israel. Premature? Inappropriate? You know it would have been! So, what the hell are you doing now? You better be glad I’m not President Trump or Secretary Pompeo or the U.S. Embassy would be moved immediately from Jerusalem to Eilat and you would be told you have to physically come down there in person to do business with the United States of America! I am not kidding, sir! That’s how strongly I feel about the insult you have issued my country just because you hope that Joe Biden is the crocodile that you can convince to eat you last!

I may never get back into Australia to visit our good friends there again, but Mr. Morrison, what you have done is also a disgrace. I have also been trying to promote the current partnership between Japan and the United States to assist Pacific Island Countries and to stand together against the aggression of the Chinese Communist Party. So, I regret this setback. I didn’t know what would happen when Shinzo Abe stepped down, but it appears to be a definite turn for the worse. I hope things will improve. But when President Trump prevails, I just don’t see how he could forget that his counterparts in Australia and Japan, along with Israel, congratulated his opponent who will be soon returning to his own basement.

Okay, I admit that was a bit of a tangent because I want to address Americans, but I need to admonish other world leaders, whom I’m not going to mention one by one, to respect our American electoral process and mind your own damn business. That, by the way, includes Pope Francis! I spent a good part of 30 years while I was working for the United States federal government dealing with friends not only here in the Pacific Basin but around the world. The language I’m using now is rather atypical. I have always been respectful of our friends everywhere. But, I absolutely demand reciprocity. That’s why I am saying things as bluntly as this.

NOQ REPORT ARTICLE ON SAUL ALINSKY TACTICS

I hesitate sometimes to put a link into an article because I wonder if people will go there and forget to come back here. So, please read this because it is timely and urgent. Then please listen to the rest of what I have to say.

DON’T BE MISLED!

President Trump and his team are quite capably documenting election fraud and corruption at the highest levels nationwide. That right now is their responsibility and ours is to trust them and support them in every way possible. Time will sort out who was behind this blatant attempt to steal the election and people should be prosecuted and go to jail. That is NOT your and my priority right now. What we are concerned about is what happens next, then the sequence of events until we have an absolute determination of our next president and he ~ or she, if the Democrats already dump Biden for Harris before then ~ will be sworn in on January 20, 2021. I firmly believe and my contention here is that the overwhelming probability exists that President Trump has been reelected and that everything will be sorted out and certified.

HOW DO WE GET FROM HERE TO THERE WITH BOTH OUR INTEGRITY AND SANITY INTACT?

The first thing to do is turn off Fox News and all the other lamestream media outlets. I would almost say retroactively. But do it now. There are a couple of sources that are reliable. I like Newsmax. I also appreciate many of the objective and balanced articles from Epoch Times. We here at NOQ Report also do our part. I don’t frequently write articles. Only when I believe my expertise comes into play or I get really riled up like now. Our Editor-in-Chief JD Rucker and many other excellent authors will keep you up-to-date on a daily timely basis.

POTENTIAL SCENARIOS AHEAD

It’s not my purpose here to get into the nitty-gritty of the specific states that are still not yet determined as to the ultimate winner. You have many sources for that information. What I’m looking at is how all this will come together to determine whether Donald Trump has been reelected to a second term or whether our beloved United States of America, up until now the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave, is headed for an abysmal frigid winter under Joe Biden and/or Kamala Harris in our new role as serfs and peons whose every action, indeed every thought, is monitored and controlled just as they are in the Marxist regime in China which so very much wants that to be our lot here as well. There has unquestionably been interference from China and Iran in this election but I will not dwell on that.

It is possible that by December 8, Joe Biden could be certified by enough states with enough total electoral votes to put him over 270. But, and listen carefully, that is NOT a foregone conclusion! There are lawsuits that have been initiated, at least some of which may reach the United States Supreme Court. There are enough states that are still not yet decided to swing the election in either direction. There are also recounts underway or which will take place soon.

We saw that Donald Trump had a commanding lead on Election Day. It was only after votes magically appeared that Biden took the lead in several states which Trump had previously done very well in. It appears that a prime cause of this is the software that was used in recording these votes. Some of that could have been unintentional due to incompetence. But, it is highly probable that it was quite deliberate and pre-planned. We’ve been told all year that the Democrats would not accept defeat on Election Day and that no matter where Donald Trump stood on that day, that Joe Biden instead would be sworn in on Inauguration Day next year. They told us their plan. We should have believed them. They know the Saul Alinsky playbook and they are following it to the letter.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS

As indicated, states must certify their vote counts by December 8. Then the Electoral College will officially cast their votes on December 14. To emerge victorious, a presidential candidate must have won at least 270 electoral votes. It is possible there could be a 269-269 tie. Unless there is a tie, when Congress counts and certifies the vote on January 6, they will declare the winner of this election.

Until then, do not let anybody pull the wool over your eyes by convincing you that the media or foreign leaders have any say-so whatsoever in this process. At some point, it needs to be determined whether Joe Biden has actually improperly contacted foreign leaders claiming to be President-Elect when he is not yet, if ever.

Yes, we do have a traditional transition process. But, this election is not yet determined and there is no transition at this time. Donald Trump is still the only President of the United States and the only Commander-in-Chief of United States Armed Forces. No one, including Joe Biden, has the authority to speak for the United States government or what it will do in the future, including after January 20, 2021.

BUT WHAT IF …. ?

What if it reaches the point that the Supreme Court of the United States determines that this election has been so compromised that a determination cannot be made who actually won? What if the corruption of the electoral computer systems ~ compounded by the unethical and illegal actions of partisan election officials around the country ~ has made it impossible to undo the wrong and the harm that has been done? What if the process cannot be retroactively restored to its necessary integrity?

Then, my dear friends, we are in totally uncharted territory! Ferdinand Magellan had no idea what he would find when he sailed from Europe around South America’s Cape Horn into the Pacific Ocean and beyond. Likewise, we have no inkling what will happen if this recent election process is totally invalidated and cannot be reconstructed.

It does not appear likely that a new election could be ordered by the Supreme Court. It would have to be in-person voting and it’s unlikely that states could prepare logistically for that in time. So the alternative then could send this election into Congress to determine.

That would mean that the House of Representatives would select the President and the Senate would choose the Vice President. Yes, that means that the President and Vice President could actually be of different political parties. What I’m getting at is Biden as President and Pence as Vice President. I guarantee you that neither Harris nor the Democrat puppet masters want that. Fortunately, that is not the likely outcome.

While each Senator votes for himself or herself, it works differently in the House of Representatives. [It is interesting to note whether Harris would have to recuse herself in a Senate vote if she were one of the candidates.]

The House consists of 435 members. Normally, they vote as individual Representatives. But, when the House convenes for an electoral session, which is extremely rare and extraordinary in American history, each of the delegations of the 50 states cast one vote per state. While it is not 100% assured, it can be presumed that most, if not all, members of Congress would vote for the candidate of their political party within their state delegation to determine which way their state goes. So, if that state has an even number of Republicans and Democrats, that will probably result in a tie within that state delegation. Whereas, states with a majority Republican delegation would be expected to vote for Trump and those with a majority Democrat delegation would go for Biden.

While the House has a Democrat majority, that does not play out when you look at state delegations as opposed to individual members. If you look at a map of the United States like the one at the top of this article which shows red and blue districts as opposed to red or blue states, you see that the blue are in certain enclaves geographically whereas the vast majority of the American heartland is deeply red. So, if Republicans control more state delegations than Democrats, Trump will win.

SUMMING IT UP

In every way, this is unlike what I have previously referred to as the Election from Hell in 2000 between Bush and Gore and the Florida recount. This goes well beyond miscalibrated voting machines or hanging chads. That count was close and the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision when the process would be concluded. But, there was a final determination and that was that.

Not so clear-cut this time. I fully believe that this will wind up in the Supreme Court ultimately. I also believe each Justice will make a decision based upon the facts, nothing more and nothing less. That absolutely includes Amy Coney Barrett. I know she will not do anything unethical or violate her oath. It really means nothing to say there is a conservative majority whether it be 6-3 or perhaps 5-4 if you don’t trust Chief Justice John Roberts. It is going to be 9 men and women in black robes doing what they believe the Constitution requires.

But, this is going to be unprecedented. I’m not saying they will invalidate the election. They are the legal scholars, not I. They will determine the legal remedy. But what will it be?

FINAL WORD TO THOSE OF US WHO VOTED IN THIS ELECTION

We did our part just as our Founders who wrote the Constitution intended. But, nefarious forces are at work which are interfering in this election like none ever before in our long history. America is at a crossroads. It isn’t just about the ideology that will control our government. It is whether our entire system of electing a president can be ever trusted again.

As urgent as the integrity of this election is and that the true winner govern in the Oval Office at the White House for the next four years, the deepest concern is that our whole system of government is at stake. If the Democrats succeed in stealing this election, we are going to become a Banana Republic.

Pray for God’s Divine Providence. Stay engaged with this electoral process which is far from over. Do not lose heart. As much as I wish I could, I cannot guarantee you that Donald Trump will continue as president for another term. I sincerely believe he won this election and should.

However, if Joe Biden becomes president, America will somehow survive just as we did 8 years in which Barack Obama carried out his threat to fundamentally transform this country into something unrecognizable which we remedied by electing Donald Trump in 2016. If that was a brief respite, and if we are going back to leftist tyranny, then we are going to as patriots continue to live our lives and never, never let the government take away our rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

I do warn you though that what would lie ahead with this Marxist Biden-Harris administration would be like Obama on steroids. We are talking about BLM and Antifa having a seat at the table to mandate policy. We are talking about advocates of Islamic Sharia law having high positions in the U.S. government. We are talking about a continued assault on traditional American values.

If you listen to what the Democrats are saying, we are going to be dealing with people who want all of us who are conservatives, Republicans, Christians, supporters of Donald Trump firmly punished for our beliefs. They want us made totally unwelcome not only in the American political process, but even as private citizens.

So, when you hear about uniting America, that is simply doublespeak when they mean that everyone will be required to do what they say and those who disagree will be ostracized or eliminated. That is what we are dealing with. That is what is at stake, so do not under any circumstances concede this election.

BE VOCAL, BE STRONG, BE FIRM!

I will leave you with this. None of us wants to alienate our family or friends. Really, we don’t. But, let everybody know that Joe Biden has NOT been elected as of now. It is both a blessing and a curse that we live in interesting times.

I just pray that we will never have to do what Ronald Reagan warned us about by telling our children and our grandchildren what it was like living in America while we were still free. We must ensure that they also inherit that same freedom.

Your continued support of President Trump and the efforts being made by him and his team to guarantee that only legal votes are counted will determine our future. You will remember this time for the rest of your life and what you do now will be the difference whether it is with pride or remorse. So, do the right thing because there are no do-overs.

God bless the United States of America!

