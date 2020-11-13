https://www.forbes.com/sites/timcasey/2020/11/12/how-fans-investors-can-own-stakes-in-racehorses-through-online-platform/

John Velazquez (9) sits atop Authentic after winning the Breeder’s Cup Classic horse race at … [+] Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Saturday in Lexington, Ky., Authentic won the Breeder’s Cup Classic, the horse’s fifth win in seven starts this year. That victory, along with a win in the Kentucky Derby and second-place finish in the Preakness, led most experts to proclaim Authentic as the best 3-year-old horse in the world.

Authentic’s performance this year is not too surprising considering he had a Hall of Fame jockey (John Velazquez) and trainer (Bob Baffert) and is the son of Into Mischief, a former racehorse who is now the leading sire in North America.

Still, the horse’s ownership structure is unique among top racehorses and could be a sign of what’s to come to make the sport more appealing and accessible to average fans.

In June, a group of 5,314 investors acquired a 12.5% stake in Authentic through an offering on MyRacehorse, an app and website that gives people the chance to own a tiny stake in horses for nominal fees. The shares in Authentic sold for $206 apiece, but sometimes the offerings are for less than $100 per share.

Those owners won’t get another chance to watch Authentic race, as he retired from competition on Monday. But they should continue to see their investment do well as Authentic will now stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington for a fee of $75,000, meaning he could make several millions of dollars breeding.

MyRacehorse won’t have a secondary marketplace running until late next year, so it’s difficult to value how much each share is worth until then or until the horse is sold. Still, regardless of how much of a return Authentic generates for his investors, he is the rare exception rather than the rule.

Michael Behrens, MyRacehorse’s co-founder, even admits as much. He knows that owning racehorses is a risky business because it’s very difficult to predict which horses will become stars. Most horses, in fact, never make any profit for their owners. But Behrens views MyRacehorse as more of a fun, cheap way to get into horseracing rather than a way to become rich. People who invest in the horse get exclusive access to interviews with the jockeys and trainers and can view their training runs, among other perks.

“Our biggest thing is we try to make racehorse ownership an entertainment product that can be consumed by everyone,” Behrens said. “We try to embrace the idea this is an experience of a lifetime. Yes, it’s awesome if (the investment) takes off and you make a few bucks along the way, but most people are doing this because they want the stories and they want the connection with the horse.”

Behrens, a longtime advertising and marketing executive, left his job as chief marketing officer at the Casper mattress company in late 2017 to form MyRacehorse along with David Kandasamy, the other co-founder and veteran in the advertising technology industry. Kandasamy departed MyRacehorse late last year.

Behrens wasn’t a huge horseracing fan, but he did sometimes go with friends to watch the horses race at the Del Mar racetrack near his home in Southern California. He enjoyed those experiences, yet he wondered why the sport had lost its luster.

“I was always fascinated by its lack of market penetration and general stagnation,” Behrens said. “If anything, (its popularity) was declining.”

Behrens thought that the best way to help grow the sport and the company would be to open up MyRacehorse to any U.S. adult regardless of their net worth or yearly income. Through his research and focus groups, he found that horse owners were the most invested in the sport and that similar models had worked in Australia and Japan.

“The most energy around horseracing was not from the people who had big scores or won big bets or went to the track every Saturday to gamble,” Behrens said. “It was from the people who had an ownership experience. Those people, you could feel it. They talked about the sport differently.”

Two years ago, the company bought stakes in a few horses in Southern California and received a permit in California that allowed it to sell shares in the horses to only residents of the state. Last year, MyRacehorse went national when the Securities and Exchange Commission granted it approval to market the offerings to non-accredited investors.

So far, MyRacehorse has acquired stakes in about 70 horses, including 20 yearlings that it bought shortly after winning the Kentucky Derby in September. The company plans on marketing shares soon in 14 yearlings for between $35 and $301. The last three offerings were sold out in an average of 92 minutes, according to Behrens, who credits Authentic’s Kentucky Derby win for raising the platform’s profile.

“When we won the Derby, it was a game changer,” Behrens said. “We were already doing relatively well and we felt there was a path forward to a nice business. The community already was pretty large, but since the Derby it’s been incredible.”

The company’s rapid growth has led Behrens to even find a new home. Last week, a few days before the Breeders Cup, Behrens and his family moved from Southern California to Lexington, Ky., the so-called “horse capital of the world” where there are hundreds of horse farms. Behrens also wanted to be close to Wayne Hughes, who earlier this year acquired a majority stake in MyRacehorse. Hughes is the billionaire founder of Public Storage and owner of the famous 700-acre Spendthrift Farm in Lexington.

“The business has just exploded,” Behrens said. “Ideas don’t always come to fruition like you hope they will. And it’s very infrequent that they exceed your expectations.”

Behrens is already thinking ahead and plans on launching similar products in other sports such as soccer and auto racing, where regular fans can become owners. He must deal with regulatory issues and league issues and do some more research, but he’s confident this will go beyond horseracing.

“MyRacehorse is just the first project,” he said. “We think fans, once they’re vested into their sport even in the smallest financial way, they’re that much more connected. We think there’s a ton of sports this can apply to.”

