https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/11/13/they-are-already-making-a-joe-biden-beer-because-we-will-need-alcohol-to-make-it-through-his-administration/

Not to suggest that a certain contingent of this country is excited, but there has been made the announcement that even before he has been inaugurated, Joe Biden has already inspired products named after him.

Brewery launches new Biden beer described as “inoffensive and not too bitter” https://t.co/y4Yb2uIkHn pic.twitter.com/N339KhavI0 — The Hill (@thehill) November 12, 2020

Not a nationwide rollout, this is a local offering available only at the Minocqua Brewing Company, in Wisconsin. The owner touts the suds as, ”It’s inoffensive, especially to women. It’s not bitter. It’s best served while taking the temperature down. Guaranteed not to overstay its welcome in your fridge. How do you spell RELIEF? Biden Beer.”

The beer is served in to-go 32oz crowler cans. With news of the announcement many had opinions on just what this beer could be.

Will there be a lid on it? — Pres-Elect Gulag Immate OU812 (@jopu_643) November 12, 2020

The finest Barley and Corn Pops. — SWP (@swpugs) November 12, 2020

Sounds so good it has me lost for words. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) November 12, 2020

Sounds like the ad campaign is already underway.

Is it brewed in China? — Banners (@bannersquest) November 12, 2020

Well past the born on date, but people still drink it because the label says ”Best consumed before shwazerpuduplimtialistics” — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) November 12, 2020

And the names are offered by the gross.

Dementia Dunkel — President-Elect Ms. Ruffin ® (@MsRuffin) November 12, 2020

Depends pale lager — Lin (@freespeechlane) November 12, 2020

Stumbling Stout — Bot and Paid For 🇺🇸 (@Gibberishone) November 12, 2020

Old Malarkey — TheRealEdSullivan (@EdTheAdm) November 12, 2020

Incoherent IPA. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 12, 2020

Love in a Canoe? Seaside Romance? — Rani ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) November 12, 2020

We see what you did there.

We might offer up calling it Big Guy Stout, so it could be appropriately served at 10%.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

