Not to suggest that a certain contingent of this country is excited, but there has been made the announcement that even before he has been inaugurated, Joe Biden has already inspired products named after him.

Not a nationwide rollout, this is a local offering available only at the Minocqua Brewing Company, in Wisconsin. The owner touts the suds as, ”It’s inoffensive, especially to women. It’s not bitter. It’s best served while taking the temperature down. Guaranteed not to overstay its welcome in your fridge. How do you spell RELIEF? Biden Beer.”

The beer is served in to-go 32oz crowler cans. With news of the announcement many had opinions on just what this beer could be.

Sounds like the ad campaign is already underway.

And the names are offered by the gross.

We see what you did there.

We might offer up calling it Big Guy Stout, so it could be appropriately served at 10%.

