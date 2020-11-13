https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cnn-trump-presidency-likened-nazis-kristallnacht-christiane-amanpour/

CNN International host Christiane Amanpour marked the anniversary of the November 1938 Nazi attack on German Jews known as Kristallnacht by likening the presidency of Donald Trump to that signal event of the Holocaust in a broadcast on Thursday.

Transcript via CNN:

AMANPOUR: Welcome to the program, everyone. I'm Christiane Amanpour in London. This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity. And, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth. After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth. And, every day, Joe Biden makes presidential announcements about good governance and the health and security of the American people, while the great brooding figure of his defeated opponent rages, conducting purges of perceived enemies and preventing a transition. No democracy can survive unless the majority of people at least accept the same set of facts. And so here are some. According to a Reuters poll, nearly 80 percent of the American people, Republicans and Democrats, accept the result of the 2020 election. Yes, so far, Trump has won 72 million votes to Biden's 77 million, but, no, there have been no serious protests on the streets contesting the result, while secretaries of state around the nation, Republican and Democrat, say there has been no meaningful fraud, and they have found nothing that would overturn the result. Meantime, the actual secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who also hasn't recognized the president-elect, is taking a 10-day trip to seven nations that all have and who have all congratulated Biden. Democratic Senator Chris Coons is my first guest tonight. He's been a close friend of the future president for many years. Senator Coons, welcome to the program.

Video clip posted by former CNN reporter Steve Krakauer, who blasted his former employer, “@CAmanpour comparing Trump to Hitler and Kristallnacht, saying they “assault” the “same values” is obscene and outrageous. But Amanpour alone should not be condemned – it took writers, producers and executives at CNN to allow this inflammatory nonsense on the air.

.@CAmanpour comparing Trump to Hitler and Kristallnacht, saying they “assault” the “same values” is obscene and outrageous. But Amanpour alone should not be condemned – it took writers, producers and executives at CNN to allow this inflammatory nonsense on the air. pic.twitter.com/uSbDo1V3Va — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 13, 2020

StopAntisemitism.org slammed CNN and Amanpour, “Hey @CNN @camanpour please stop using the horrors of the Holocaust to justify an agenda. Our suffering is not yours to play political ping pong with.”

Hey @CNN @camanpour please stop using the horrors of the Holocaust to justify an agenda. Our suffering is not yours to play political ping pong with. https://t.co/MIW2qKxuHP — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 13, 2020

The New York Post’s Sohrab Ahmari called out Amanpour, “[email protected]: I’m ashamed to have to count you an Iranian compatriot. This is a grotesque abuse of history, a horrific, ahistorical equivalence-drawing, a shameful cheapening of the Shoah.”

.@camanpour: I’m ashamed to have to count you an Iranian compatriot. This is a grotesque abuse of history, a horrific, ahistorical equivalence-drawing, a shameful cheapening of the Shoah. https://t.co/r1WwQQYTr3 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) November 13, 2020

Boris Epshteyn, Trump campaign advisor and former Trump administration official, “DISGUSTING demeaning of the Holocaust by @camanpour,@CNN How far the left goes to wrongfully attack ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is depraved. Will @cnn do the right thing?”

DISGUSTING demeaning of the Holocaust by ⁦@camanpour⁩, ⁦@CNN. How far the left goes to wrongfully attack ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is depraved. Will ⁦@cnn do the right thing? CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Likens Trump’s Tenure to Nazi Germany https://t.co/NnhWOZHbaV — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 13, 2020

