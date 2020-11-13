https://nypost.com/2020/11/12/tiger-woods-nearly-sinks-hole-in-one-during-hot-masters-start/

Tiger Woods’ hot start at the 2020 Masters nearly included a hole-in-one.

Woods’ tee shot at the par-3 16th came very close to the cup, but he had to settle for a birdie to move him to 3-under through seven holes. Woods finished the round with a 4-under 68, which according to Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker ties Woods’ best opening round at a Masters.

As of the end of Woods’ round, he is three shots back of leader Paul Casey.

The start of Woods’ round was delayed as rain caused the Masters to suspend play at around 7:30 a.m. Woods is grouped with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree. The trio began its round at the 10th hole.

Woods, 44, is the defending champion.

