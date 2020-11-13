https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/11/13/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-religious-liberty-2020-lessons-police-drain-rule-law-hollywoods-latest/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

