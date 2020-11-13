https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/starnes-hey-cuomo-you-can-have-my-turkey-leg-when-you-pry-it-from-my-cold-dead-hands/

NOTE: The following is a transcript of Todd’s morning radio commentary – heard daily on more than 800 stations.

Hello Americans. I’m Todd Starnes with news and commentary next.

Democrats are waging a war on Thanksgiving from border to border, coast to coast.

Governors and Mayors announcing bans on family gatherings – telling people who they can and cannot have inside their homes.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a month-long shutdown — strongly recommending that citizens cancel Thanksgiving Day plans. It’s the same story in Washington State, New York State and Michigan.

“Thanksgiving is going to look different this year. It just has to,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Medical experts across the country strongly recommend that we do not host Thanksgiving with people from outside of our own households. I know this will be hard, but we cannot afford for people to head to a family member’s, friend’s, or loved one’s house for Thanksgiving, contract the virus, and bring it back to their communities and their homes.”

The Centers for Disease Control says family gatherings are dangerous and could lead to an explosion of China Virus cases.

I see people wondering how NY will enforce the 10-person in residence rule. Don’t wait to see. Be ready to, ahem, resist. Do not let anyone into your home. Not even to “see,” “Come back with a warrant” is made for situations like these. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 11, 2020

Some New Yorkers are threatening to defy orders. Karol Markowicz – the New York Post columnist – told homeowners they should refuse to let Turkey Day police inside their homes – unless they had a warrant.

“Do not let anyone into your home. Not even to ‘see,’” she wrote in a viral Twitter post. “‘Come back with a warrant’ is made for situations like these.”

Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli blasted Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on indoor family gatherings.

“I’ll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey,” the Republican city councilman wrote on Twitter. “Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked.”

I don’t know about you folks, but the government will never tell me who I can invite into my home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or to watch the Tennessee Volunteers play on a Saturday afternoon.

I’ll give you that turkey leg when you pry it from my cold dead hands.

