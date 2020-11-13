https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-breaches-trump-pla-ban/

President Trump moved to ban American capital from being invested in Chinese Communist Party military proxies – an individual who would have violated the new regulation is Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

President Trump announced via executive order that beginning January 11th, 2021 investment in “any Communist Chinese military company” will be outlawed.

DOD Links CGN to Chinese Military.

One such company that would fall under this classification is China General Nuclear Power Corp, which the U.S. Department of Defense recently labeled as a decades-long partner of the Chinese military.

BHR Partners, a private equity firm where Hunter Biden served as director since its 2013 founding, was a $10 million cornerstone investor in CGN’s initial public offering. Occurring in 2014, the IPO was the second largest of the year and valued at over $3 billion.

The Biden-linked company still lists GCN as part of its portfolio.

What’s more, CGN instituted a company-wide scheme to steal and transfer American nuclear secrets – identified by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as posing“significant damage to our national security” – to CGN. This led to the DOJ charging Allen Ho, a consultant for CGN, with “assisting CGN in procuring U.S.-based nuclear engineers to assist with designing and manufacturing certain components for nuclear reactors” for nearly two decades.

BHR Partners was a joint venture between Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment fund founded by Hunter Biden and Obama-era Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson in 2009, and the state-owned Bank of China. The billion-dollar fund was notoriously birthed less than two weeks Hunter traveled to China alongside his father and then Vice President.

