https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/11/13/trump-millions-of-doses-of-wuhan-coronavirus-vaccine-will-soon-be-delivered-to-high-risk-americans-n279475
About The Author
Related Posts
Bill Kristol Comes Up With Yet Another Excuse for Biden to Duck Debates, It’s Quite Something
August 12, 2020
San Francisco Poised to Designate Additional “Sanctioned Tent Encampments” For Homeless
October 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy