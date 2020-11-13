https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/trump-ban-americans-investing-chinese-companies/

(FOX BUSINESS) – President Trump is increasing pressure on China, and this time he’s targeting capital markets.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in a group of Chinese companies his administration says supply and support China’s military.

“The underlying principle is that American capital should not be used to finance Chinese militarization, particularly weapons that are going to be used to kill Americans. That’s the top line” Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro told FOX Business.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

