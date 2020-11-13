https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/11/serious-injuries-in-va-hospital-explosion-in-connecticut/

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

A steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center in Connecticut resulted in two deaths on Friday morning.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement reported by The Associated Press.

“Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene,” the statement said. “Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.”

The explosion took place at a maintenance facility on the VA hospital campus where work was being carried out.

The Connecticut State Police confirmed the explosion in a tweet just before 10 a.m. EST. “Detectives from the FEIU were dispatched to 950 Campbell Ave in West Haven to assist local fire marshals with a reported explosion. Please contact @WestHaven_PD for any further details regarding this active and ongoing investigation,” the tweet said.

Detectives from the FEIU were dispatched to 950 Campbell Ave in West Haven to assist local fire marshals with a reported explosion. Please contact @WestHaven_PD for any further details regarding this active and ongoing investigation. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 13, 2020

The West Haven Police Department also confirmed the explosion.

“An incident just occurred at the VA Hospital located at 950 Campbell Ave. Please avoid the area due to traffic concerns. This is an isolated incident with no threats to the public,” the department said on Facebook.

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy released a statement on the explosion, saying, “I am closely monitoring the situation at the West Haven VA following the explosion this morning. My heart goes out to those affected and I stand ready to assist local and federal officials as we learn more.”

I am closely monitoring the situation at the West Haven VA following the explosion this morning. My heart goes out to those affected and I stand ready to assist local and federal officials as we learn more. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 13, 2020

