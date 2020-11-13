https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/uk-prime-minister-meets-bill-gates-discuss-implementing-global-vaccine-program/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently being criticised for imposing another lockdown based on questionable data, has met with Bill Gates to discuss implementing a global “health security” program using Britain’s G7 presidency to speed up the process.

Johnson met with Gates along with the CEOs of ten of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies to foment plans to roll out the vaccine for coronavirus.

Every CEO agreed to commit to providing “fair” access across the globe to the vaccine when it is ready.

