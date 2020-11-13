https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/us-lawmakers-call-bill-barr-investigate-election-hardware-software-following-reports-unexplainable-anomalies-glitches-ripped-votes-president-trump/
Several Republican lawmakers on Friday called on Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate election hardware and software following the numerous reports of unexplainable anomalies and “glitches” that stripped votes from President Trump.
As reported earlier. This was not an isolated incident but this occurred in numerous states resulting in flawed counting and corrupted totals.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems
Republican lawmakers: Rep. Bill Posey, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep Jody Hice, Rep Jeff Duncan, Rep. Michael Cloud, Rep. Ted Budd, Rep. John Rose, Rep. Rick Allen, Rep. Louie Gohmert
Signed the letter to AG Bill Barr today.
