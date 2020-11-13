https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/us-lawmakers-call-bill-barr-investigate-election-hardware-software-following-reports-unexplainable-anomalies-glitches-ripped-votes-president-trump/

Several Republican lawmakers on Friday called on Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate election hardware and software following the numerous reports of unexplainable anomalies and “glitches” that stripped votes from President Trump.

As reported earlier. This was not an isolated incident but this occurred in numerous states resulting in flawed counting and corrupted totals.

Based on Reports By Auditors, IT Specialists, Data Analysts, and Statisticians – The Number of Illegitimate Votes Identified In Four Swing States Are Enough to Overturn Election

Republican lawmakers: Rep. Bill Posey, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep Jody Hice, Rep Jeff Duncan, Rep. Michael Cloud, Rep. Ted Budd, Rep. John Rose, Rep. Rick Allen, Rep. Louie Gohmert

Signed the letter to AG Bill Barr today.

US Congress Members call for Investigation of Election Hardware and Software Following Reports of “Glitches… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

