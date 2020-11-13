https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/video-horrible-liberal-reporters-heckle-president-trump-coronavirus-presser/

These people are shameless.

President Trump held a press conference on Friday with Vice President Pence and others to discuss the actions this administration has taken against the coronavirus.

The number of cases is climbing again in the US. The number of deaths in the US peaked back in April.

When President Trump ended the presser and as he walked away the liberal reporters heckled him.

One leftist activist, Brian Karem, screamed, “When will you admit you lost the election, sir?”

