November 13, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> plans to invest 73 billion euros ($86 billion) in e-mobility, hybrid technology and digitalization within the next five years to adapt to changes in the industry, it said on Friday.

“The transformation of the company and its brands as well as the strategic focus on the core mobility areas will be consistently implemented,” supervisory board chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Around 35 billion euros of the money will be invested in e-mobility, and 11 billion euros have been earmarked for the development of new hybrid cars, VW said.

It plans to spend 27 billion euros on digitalization, around twice as much as in the previous planning period.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

