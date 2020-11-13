http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a59afli0o9s/

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) released a campaign ad on Friday, which reveals the Democrats’ call for “total Democratic control” through taking control of the U.S. Senate majority.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change America,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in the campaign ad “Save Georgia, Save America.”

Perdue hopes to fend off a challenge from Georgia Senate Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The ad also features other prominent Democrats’ wish to gain total control of Congress.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says in the ad, “To make sure that we don’t have a Republican Senate majority, that we win these races in Georgia, that we secure a Democratic Senate majority so that we don’t have to negotiate.”

Stacey Abrams, the failed 2018 Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate, said, “When we change Georgia, we change the south. We change the south; we change America. . . . The blue wave is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented.”

“Change has come to Georgia,” Ossoff said.

“No negotiation. Total Democratic control. That’s their goal,” the narrator in the ad says. The ad also highlights leftist policies such as packing the Supreme Court with additional justices, defunding the police, and raising taxes as part of the Democrats’ leftist agenda.

Ossoff continues to campaign on a ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles and wants to mandate that law-abiding citizens obtain a license for all semiautomatic firearms, including rifles or handguns.

Ossoff has also called for universal background checks. Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins has noted that background makes make it a crime to criminalize private gun sales.

Further, Hawkins noted that background checks would not diminish mass shootings, as most mass shooters have obtained their weapons via a background check.

“If he wins, Perdue’s pro-gun voice will be replaced by a Democrat gun controller who wants to ban semiautomatic rifle sales, license semiautomatic rifles and handguns already in private possession, and put in place an expansion of background checks that will shackle the law-abiding, while doing little to prevent mass public attacks,” Hawkins wrote.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

