On Friday, Georgia GOP incumbent senator David Perdue, who is facing a run-off against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in early January even though he already defeated him in the November election, released a powerful new ad titled “Save Georgia, Save America,” in the wake of comments from prominent Democrats threatening to change America if they win the Senate and control the White House and Congress.

Perdue took note that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) the darling of the hard-left, had trumpeted that she wanted Democratic control of the Senate so that Democrats would not have to negotiate with the GOP. Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this week, “I’m going to be spending my next couple of months doing everything that I can to extend help and offer support to the work of fantastic leaders that we just heard from like Stacey Abrams to make sure that we don’t have a Republican Senate majority, that we win these races in Georgia, that we secure a Democratic Senate majority so that we don’t have to negotiate in that way.”

Perdue’s ad starts with a clip of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) boasting last weekend as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden declared victory in the presidential election, “Now we take Georgia! Then we take America!” The next clip features Ossoff bragging to a small crowd, “Change has come to Georgia! Change is coming to America!”

Those clips are followed by former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams saying, “When we change Georgia we change the South! When we change the South we change America! … The blue wave is … comprised of those who are documented and undocumented!”

A clip follows of Ocasio-Cortez saying “to make sure that we don’t have a Republican Senate majority, that we win these races in Georgia, that we secure a Democratic Senate majority so that we don’t have to negotiate.”

The voiceover then states, “No negotiation. Total Democratic control. That’s their goal. Their plan? Increase taxes. Defund the police. Pass the Green New Deal. Open the borders. Give voting rights to illegal immigrants. Eliminate private health insurance. Cut the military. Make D.C. a state. And pack the Supreme Court.”

The voiceover concludes: “If they’re in charge, America will never be he same. Believe them when they tell you what they are going to do and stop them before it’s too late.”

“Save America.”

Last January, Ossoff attacked President Trump as he told a room full of supporters, “We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beat, you’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public. We have had enough, absolutely enough, of what we are getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers right now.”

NRSC senior advisor Matt Whitlock, noting Ossoff’s failed 2017 campaign for the House of Representatives, the most expensive House race of all time, fired back, “Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race.”

Perdue’s YouTube ad provides a link to donate to his campaign.

