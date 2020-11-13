https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-michael-moore-says-michigan-flipping-red-in-2016-was-a-scarlet-letter-embarrassment

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore feels embarrassed that his home state of Michigan flipped red for President Trump in 2016 and is now proud that the state went for Biden in 2020.

Speaking with late-night host Stephen Colbert, Moore decried the state going for Trump as a “scarlet letter” that desperately needed to be removed.

“You’re a proud Michigander. How do you feel about your state right now? Biden’s lead is ten times larger than what Trump won the state by in 2016. How does it feel to see your state flip back?” Colbert asked Moore.

“Really good,” Moore responded.

“Let me write that down. Michael Moore said ‘very good.’ That’s really rare,” Colbert interjected.

“The embarrassment of these last four years, every time I hear Michigan being called a red state, to remove the scarlet letter last week felt good, I think, amongst many of the people I know in Michigan,” Moore added. “So, yes, we did something really important as did the people in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.”

When asked what he felt made the difference this time around, Moore said that it was Trump being “insane” that pushed people into the blue.

“Well, four years of an insane person in the White House. That had a lot to do with it,” he said. “And I think, too, the black community was pretty much ignored four years ago. And remember, these are majority-black cities – Detroit, Flint, Pontiac. There are about 83 counties in Michigan, Biden won 11 of them and yet won the state by that large margin.”

Though Michael Moore was largely afraid that Trump would pull out another upset victory, he celebrated when the media declared Biden the winner. Earlier this week, he urged Biden to ignore centrist pleas and instead ram socialism down America’s throat.

“YOU did it. WE did it! You stopped the madness. A grateful nation — and myself – are in a state of joy, hope and relief,” Moore wrote on Facebook. ”Thank you for that! We are all eager to join with you to repair the damage done to our country — and to eliminate that about our society and our politics which gave us Donald Trump in the first place.”

“I see various people trying to take credit for your victory — and using their personal agendas to push you away from the progressive Left and toward the cowardly center which believes that the best way to beat Republicans is to just be a more easily-digestible version of Republicans,” Moore continued. “They think because Trump got 70 million votes the Democrats should reject Black Lives Matter, AOC, and anything that vaguely sounds like socialism — at a time when the majority of our citizens under the age of 35, according to most polls, prefer the idea of democratic socialism over the greed of modern-day capitalism. Why risk losing them? We need to listen to and understand why they feel this way.”

