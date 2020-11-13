https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/watch-pray-america-wnds-elizabeth-farah-2/
You’re invited to join a 2020 post-election prayer meeting on YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern today.
WND co-founder Elizabeth Farah has called a prayer meeting at this link.
Advertisement – story continues below
Today’s subject: Join people from dozens of countries around the world in asking for God’s help in rescuing America.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRAYER MEETING.
TRENDING: Lawsuit: Out-of-state vehicles brought tens of thousands of unsealed ballots to Michigan, all for Dems