https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-were-always-playing-shell-games/
About The Author
Related Posts
5 top candidates to replace Ginsburg…
September 19, 2020
Biden barely sounds alive…
September 22, 2020
Lesley Stahl is so busted…
October 21, 2020
Supercut | James Comey doesn’t recall anything about anything…
October 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy