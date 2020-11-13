https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/well-looky-here-liz-warren-amy-klobuchar-and-ron-wyden-issue-a-formal-complaint-in-2019-to-dominion-voting-systems/
Dominion.🗳️ "These problems threaten the integrity of our elections." Senators Elizabeth Warren (D), Amy Klobuchar (D) & Ron Wyden (D) issue a formal complaint in 2019 to Dominion Voting Systems. Among the complaints? Allegations of 'vote-switching.'🔻https://t.co/4MYMNnMUyl pic.twitter.com/og9EwkI4dV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020 ‘Allegations of vote-switching’ PBS did this […]