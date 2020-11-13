https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/13/ya-dont-say-youll-never-guess-why-dems-warren-klobuchar-and-wyden-issued-a-formal-complaint-against-dominion-in-2019-ok-you-might/
Sounds like even Democrats didn’t trust Dominion in 2019. Hrm.
At least Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Ron Wyden all seemed to take issue with them.
Take a look.
Dominion.🗳️
“These problems threaten the integrity of our elections.”
Senators Elizabeth Warren (D), Amy Klobuchar (D) & Ron Wyden (D) issue a formal complaint in 2019 to Dominion Voting Systems.
Among the complaints? Allegations of ‘vote-switching.’🔻https://t.co/4MYMNnMUyl pic.twitter.com/og9EwkI4dV
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020
Machines switched their votes.
Is that a quiver, Nancy?
*adjusts tinfoil*
*Note that the legal recipient of this document is Staple Street, a major investor in Dominion Voting Systems.
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020
Awkward
— Jake_Imbro (@Jake_imbro) November 13, 2020
It’s okay now Bc their guy won….nothing to see
— HRB (@randisimon27) November 13, 2020
Believe them when they tell you
— Search Hammer & Scorecard (@HowarthChuck) November 13, 2020
Sounds a lot like our favorite saying, ‘When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.’
***
