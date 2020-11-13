https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/papers-please-covid-new-normal/

When will the freedom/liberty revolution begin?

Will there be another tea party movement?

If Biden does prevail, something will have to be done, and on multiple fronts. But for now, let’s just concentrate on the left’s favorite panic-demic, COVID-19, where the cure already has been and will continue to be exponentially worse than the virus.

The Biden/Harris office of the faux president-elect is already gearing up to lock the nation down and institute nationwide mask mandates, but still say they’re uncommitted.

Prior to the election, Uncle Joe was asked whether he would issue a mask mandate. He said he wouldn’t rule it out. That’s code for “You bet your dog-face pony soldier I will, but prior to the election, I’m sure as hell never going to say it.”

I can also foresee them, as a tip of the hat to their big-donor trial lawyers lobby, removing any amnesty from accountability (lawsuits) for private industry/business, effectively hanging them out to dry to be fed on by prosecutors and smarmy slip-and-fall lawyers. Anyone claiming to have contracted coronavirus by merely entering an establishment could claim negligence of the store owner. It’ll be great!

And then there is the much-ballyhooed COVID vaccine the “experts” say is so essential that it likely will become mandatory. This despite the clear unconstitutionality of such a thing, combined with COVID’s non-lethality to the overwhelming majority of Americans. By overwhelming, I mean above 99% for all but a relative few. And we’ve already determined who those few are.

But, as it turns out, a government mandate may not even be necessary.

As we are all well aware, the federal government has only to level “veiled” threats at the private sector, then just sit back and watch corporations institute their own draconian measures, if for no other reason than to keep Nanny Government at bay. That and stay ahead of the woke curve.

With the onset of a potential vaccine, there is news that companies like Ticketmaster are beginning to ramp up to get back to some semblance of normalcy. Check that. Let’s call it new normal. There’s nothing “normal” about what they’re planning. I’m not sure draconian even covers it.

Here’s the Ticketmaster rundown from Billboard.com.

You must first purchase an event ticket. After you buy it, you need to prove you’ve been vaccinated or have tested negative, 24-to-72 hours prior to the event. Oh, it gets better!

Say you bought your ticket less than a day before the event. In that case, you must get to a lab or testing facility pronto, at your expense of course.

“Once the test was complete, the fan would instruct the lab to deliver the results to their health pass company, like CLEAR or IBM. If the tests were negative, or the fan was vaccinated, the health pass company would verify the attendee’s COVID-19 status to Ticketmaster, which would then issue the fan the credentials needed to access the event. If a fan tested positive or didn’t take a test to verify their status, they would not be granted access to the event.”

First, this event better be once-in-a-lifetime. How many people would endure such crap to see a concert or show? As I said, draconian does not do it justice.

And second, they appear to say nothing about refunding your money should things not go according to plan.

Is this the new normal? More than likely yes, as other corporations follow suit in an effort to curry favor with federal overseers, and of course woke social media.

Will we eventually be forced to carry our “papers” with us at all times to be granted access to Home Depot and Walmart, McDonalds or even 7-11?

Will this nonsense devolve into random check points and proof of vaccination before crossing state lines?

I know this sounds hyperbolic, but if left unchecked, it will happen.

So I guess I’ll end as I began.

When will the freedom/liberty revolution begin?

