Several high profile Democrat politicians ignored guidance related to the Chinese coronavirus when it appeared to be personally convenient — a realization that comes as Democrat politicians, such as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attempt to limit gatherings in personal residences ahead of the holiday season.

Democrat politicians have stood united in criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the virus, accusing the president and his supporters of not taking it seriously, particularly when it comes to wearing a mask and avoiding unnecessary public gatherings. However, several of these same politicians have violated their own purported beliefs — and self-declared moral standing — by removing their masks and engaging with crowds, even in recent days. Below are some of the most notable offenders.

1. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

A video from Saturday, November 7, shows Lightfoot standing in the midst of a large crowd, celebrating Joe Biden’s purported victory.

“This is a great day for our country. We get to take our democracy back,” she said as she stood in the midst of a large group as a mask dangled from her left ear.

“I just want to say, for all those people who voted, you made this happen,” Lightfoot said as the crowd cheered, clapped, and shouted.

The Chicago mayor did not appear to be overtly concerned by the lack of social distancing among members of the group and continued to speak to them without a mask covering her face.

“We should absolutely celebrate this victory. We should savor every minute of it. But the hard work starts tomorrow,” she added:

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

Just days later, Lightfoot, alongside the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, launched the “Protect Chicago” strategy, described as an effort to urge Chicagoans to “change their behavior through targeted regulations, strong messaging, and a community-based outreach strategy.”

Part of that effort includes a stay-at-home advisory and a ten-person cap for social events, whether indoors or outdoors. According to the press release, the limit “applies to events such as weddings, birthday parties, business dinners/social events, and funerals, and is applicable to any venue where a meeting or social event is taking place, including meeting rooms.”

Lightfoot also advises Chicagoans to cancel their Thanksgiving plans to combat the Chinese coronavirus:

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

The press release specifically encourages residents to “use remote modes of communication like phone or video chat instead of visiting friends or family, especially on holidays such as Thanksgiving.”

Lightfoot did not express the same concerns mere days ago as she celebrated in the streets with dozens of Biden-Harris supporters. She has since defended her participation in the street celebration.

“There are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times,” she said during an appearance on MSNBC. “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

2. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker:

Pritzker, who recently warned that another stay-at-home order could be forthcoming, also joined a crowd in the streets following the media’s declaration of Biden’s purported victory:

According to Patch, the governor’s public visit “occurred less than 24 hours after Pritzker’s administration had announced the governor had been exposed to COVID-19 at an ‘external meeting’ Monday and would again quarantine as a precaution.”

On Thursday, just days after congregating with a large crowd, Pritzker warned that the state will “quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order” if “things don’t take a turn in the coming days.”

“With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading,” he stated.

3. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Like Lightfoot, Cuomo has issued additional restrictions in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, including the 10 p.m. closure of gyms, bars, and restaurants, as well as a limit on gatherings at private residences. Occupancy, according to the governor, should not exceed 10 individuals.

Cuomo, who said that he would have “decked” Trump if not for his status as governor, has also been spotted in public without a mask on more than one occasion despite his insistence that masks are “cool”:

Found this picture of someone without a mask on the internet today. https://t.co/NlmjKCY9kC pic.twitter.com/mWubulugQB — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 31, 2020

Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

Cuomo has also done little, if anything at all, to combat the large crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters who have repeatedly taken to the streets over the past several months. Yet, he has discouraged churches and synagogues from operating.

4. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio:

Like Cuomo, the New York mayor has remained incredibly selective on the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in recent months, banning large gatherings but making an exception for large Black Lives Matter protests.

“This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we’re used to, the parades, the fairs — we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now,” he said over the summer. Additionally, contact tracers were reportedly instructed not to ask individuals if they had attended widespread protests.

In April, de Blasio and his wife were spotted strolling through a park without masks.

5. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Schumer has routinely criticized Trump’s response to the Chinese coronavirus and has repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks, yet he took to the streets of New York on Saturday, removing his mask while triumphantly celebrating with a large group of Biden-Harris supporters:

Senator Chuck Schumer just made an impromptu visit to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where crowds are celebrating President Elect Joe Biden. “I was just on the phone with Joe in the car,” Chuck said. “He could hear your screams down the street.” pic.twitter.com/vK2tWgb7P9 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

WATCH: Sen. Schumer sings ‘Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye’ with Biden supporters in Times Square https://t.co/RIt75D691B #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GaaU6Co6bU — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

It remains unclear why Schumer found it appropriate to remove his mask among such a large crowd, given his emphasis on the importance of them:

WEAR A MASK. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 25, 2020

This July 4th, be safe and wear a mask! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 4, 2020

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask. We can get COVID-19 much more under control if we all wear one. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 15, 2020

Notably, Schumer’s mask hung below his nose during a joint press conference on Thursday:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

On Monday, the speaker listed mask-wearing and social distancing as essential “to save lives.” However, neither stopped her from getting a blowout at a San Francisco hair salon as such businesses remained shuttered in the city in late August. Surveillance footage of Pelosi’s visit showed the maskless speaker walking through the salon. She ultimately went with the “Marion Barry defense” and accused the salon of setting her up and demanded an apology.

More recently, Pelosi defended holding a dinner for incoming members of Congress as Democrat leaders abroad urge Americans to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans.

“It’s very spaced,” Pelosi reportedly said:

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

Leaders changed the format at the last minute on Friday following the immense backlash. According to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, there was “no group dinner.” Instead, members picked up boxed meals.

7. Biden-Harris supporters:

Biden-Harris supporters swarmed the streets after several media outlets called the presidential race for Biden last weekend, earning little to no criticism from champions of coronavirus restrictions, who have criticized Trump for holding massive outdoor rallies in the weeks leading up to the election:

Where is @JoeBiden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end❓ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8JaofpgMge — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 7, 2020

Watch: Crowds took to the streets across the U.S. to celebrate the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election https://t.co/OWQObR9xmP pic.twitter.com/KQoe5uJ0SF — TIME (@TIME) November 8, 2020

The crowd outside the White House singing Sweet Caroline. It smells like pot and there are bottles of champagne popping. pic.twitter.com/VUHfS8rgSy — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 7, 2020

BREAKING: People are pouring into the streets in downtown Austin to celebrate Biden’s win. There are also protestors holding Trump signs. pic.twitter.com/M0fBY83c3g — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) November 7, 2020

A full-blown impromptu parade has now broken out in downtown D.C. People are literally dancing in the streets to celebrate Trump’s defeat pic.twitter.com/QUcM11VZEL — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020

That’s nice that Biden-supporters danced in the streets, drank champagne in parks & had a big party. When can the rest of us go dancing, drink without food and celebrate anything at all? I’m pissed off and I let it fly in my column in Tuesday’s @nypost: https://t.co/wayE4Jykwj — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 10, 2020

It remains unclear how many Democrat politicians will adhere to their self-imposed restrictions and effectively “cancel” traditional Thanksgiving plans, though Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reportedly plans to hold Thanksgiving over Zoom.

