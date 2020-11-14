https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gaucho-thanksgiving/
A Gaucho Thanksgiving
Spend This Thanksgiving Out on the Range, 9,000 Feet Above the World,
In Argentina’s Extreme Altitude Calchaqui Valley…
(without leaving your home)
If you enjoy this guide to A Gaucho Thanksgiving, you’ll want some great Argentine malbec to go along with your meal. But most malbec here in the US is cheap, too young, and mostly out of Mendoza.
The best malbec comes from remote vineyards at 9,000 feet, out in Argentina’s extreme altitude Calchaqui Valley.
A vineyard at over 8,000 ft.
Step 1: Preparing Your Parilla
An asado is an old Argentine cowboy tradition of spending all Sunday afternoon on a big, lingering meal.
Imagine a little green oasis with a stream of pure snowmelt running through it. You find the shade of a tree (the high altitudes in northwestern Argentina means UV rays are 80% more intense than at sea level), build a fire, then lie back, your head propped on a saddle bag, as you snack on cheese and olives while the main course cooks. A cousin strums on a Spanish guitar. A sibling passes a bottle of wine around.
A pure snowmelt stream out in Argentina’s northwest
The centerpiece of the asado is the grill – the parilla. Build a fire. Toss in some pine cones as a fire starter (try not to use briquettes).
The heat should be enough to char an outer layer of your steak. Don’t worry too much about overcooking. With the right cut, the right prep, and the side accompaniments (sides and wine), you should be fine. Just remember: low and slow.
Step 2: Picking Your Meats
Bife de lomo is THE cut in Argentina. That’s tenderloin. But tire de asado, or short ribs, are also popular.
Step 3: The Argentine Secret to Ultra-Tender Meat
The Argentine secret to ultra-tender meat is actually quite simple: rock salt.
Coat the meat with rock salt. (Don’t skimp!) Then get it on the grill (the cooking will take a little while).
Step 4: Picadas, Salad, and Wine
Here’s where you break out some sharp cheese (gouda), jamon or salami, and olives for snacking.
You’ll also want to open a bottle of malbec here. We recommend a bottle from a high altitude vineyard. The higher the better. These have more flavor and mouthfeel – think blackberry, dark cherry, and smoke.
At this point, someone in your party should be at work on a salad. Rather than heaps of grilled vegetables, the Argentines have figured out that the best compliment to a steak is a simple mix of fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion drizzled with olive oil and white wine vinegar. (Seriously, the combo with bife tastes delicious.)
(Optional: mashed potatoes and oven roasted carrots. Just don’t overdo it.)
Step 5: Throw on a Chorizo and Blood Sausage
The first course to an asado isn’t a light soup or salad (the salad we mentioned above is consumed with the meat), it’s sausage in a French baguette.
Quarter or half sausage per person. Sausage should be the last thing on the grill and the first thing off. You’ll take the chorizo or morcilla and immediately stick it in that piece of baguette.
Don’t use ketchup or mustard. The juices from the sausage will be more than enough.
Step 6: A Round of Applause for the Asador
If you must season your meat after it’s off the grill, stick to more salt.
Eaten with the aforementioned salad, you’ll find you don’t need (and, in fact, don’t want) any condiments on your meat. (Just trust us here…)
Keep pouring the malbec (open another bottle if necessary – if you have multiple vintage years, start younger and go older).
When you finally sit down at the table, it is customary for the other diners to give the asador (that’s you) a round of applause.
Step 7: When in Doubt, Have These Three Malbecs on Hand
At the Bonner Private Wine Partnership, we’ve sourced thousands of bottles of wine from Argentina – often wines that have never before been imported to the US.
Today, we’re opening up our cellar to offer three malbecs – at 53% off – just in time for the Thanksgiving season.
You’ll find:
…A “8,950 ft. Malbec” 2018 vintage from the 3rd highest vineyard in the world (Unfiltered, High Resveratrol Content, Low Sugar)
…A Personal Family Malbec of Argentina’s Top Winemaker, Pepe Galante (Reserve, 2016, 92 pts, Limited Batch)
…A “Mile High Malbec” from Argentina’s High Mountain Oasis (2017, 93 pts, Limited Batch)
