https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/absurd-misrepresentation-ny-ag-and-media-blasted-for-spin-on-trumps-covid-19-vaccine-comments/

Yesterday during Trump’s update on Operation Warp Speed that will soon deliver a coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. and the rest of the world, the president noted that the vaccine would first be sent to states that will use it immediately:

Trump on the coronavirus vaccine: “Gov. Cuomo will have to let us know when he’s ready for it. We can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to it’s people immediately.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 13, 2020

Trump says no vaccine for New York until Cuomo agrees to distribute it immediately. He says there is no point in giving vaccines to a state that won’t use them. — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) November 13, 2020

“We can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people immediately.” And it’s the right call, I wouldn’t want my taxpayers money wasted like that. If he’s going to let it sit on a shelf when people – do not send it. — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 13, 2020

In other words, if Gov. Cuomo said the vaccine would be put to immediate use, the state would start to receive it soon. But the media could of course be counted on to frame Trump’s comments accordingly:

Trump says coronavirus vaccine won’t be delivered to New York https://t.co/AxLM9sVRyx — CNBC (@CNBC) November 13, 2020

Trump suggesting he will hold back vaccines from New Yorkers because of Governor Cuomo. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 13, 2020

The Attorney General of New York also got in on the act:

Any attempt by Donald Trump to deny New York access to a lifesaving #COVID19 vaccine will be met with a lawsuit, plain and simple. Stop playing politics with people’s lives. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 13, 2020

Yeah, that’s not what Trump said (and they know it):

You are lying. There really is no bottom for Leftists. https://t.co/qH4YSx6yQ9 — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) November 14, 2020

You are a liar pic.twitter.com/R7JFF6S0OP — Steph (@steph93065) November 14, 2020

Raging hypocrite. It’s YOU playing politics here. Trump didn’t do any such thing. It’s YOUR governor who said he didn’t trust any vaccine coming from this administration. https://t.co/enZqs2G1Bt — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) November 14, 2020

Liars. He said he is waiting on authorization from Cuomo… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 13, 2020

“We won’t be delivering [the vaccine] to New York until we have authorization [from Cuomo] to do so. That pains me to say that.” Crazy how CNBC left that part out of the headline. https://t.co/jdn5gPXtsG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2020

The President said New York would get the vaccine as soon as Cuomo authorized it because Cuomo had expressed doubts about it. This is an absurd misrepresentation. https://t.co/WjmZalcOxh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 13, 2020

The bullshit artists are hard at work. This isn’t what Trump said (Cuomo formed his own task force, said the rollout needed to be stopped, & said they will vet anything sent before deciding to distribute, Trump’s point) but when has the Fourth Estate cared about context? https://t.co/DebktUsIOo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 13, 2020

Just last week Cuomo said a vaccine available before the end of the year would be “bad news”:

!@NYGovCuomo says it’s “bad news” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine came during the Trump Admin; says he’s going to work w/ other governors to “stop” distribution “before it does damage” pic.twitter.com/ULembNWokW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

In October Cuomo made clear his distrust of any vaccine developed while Trump is in the White House. Now Democrats (with help from the media) want to spin it as Trump holding out on them. They’re nothing if not predictable.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

